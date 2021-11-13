$2.10 EPS Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $13.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance stock opened at $229.53 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $97.13 and a 12 month high of $261.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.14.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,855 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 6.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

