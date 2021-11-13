$2.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $2.82. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.44. 835,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $163.16 and a 12-month high of $254.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

