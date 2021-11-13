$200.90 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce sales of $200.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the lowest is $199.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $647.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $652.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $790.10 million, with estimates ranging from $749.70 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

EXTN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 193,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $147.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 14.0% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exterran by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 264.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 65.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 262,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

