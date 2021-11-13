20,534 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

ASAN opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $143.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

