21,698 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

