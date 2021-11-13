23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Up 13.2% After Analyst Upgrade

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 23andMe traded as high as 13.15 and last traded at 13.04. Approximately 14,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,415,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.52.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.69.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

