$252.50 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $252.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the lowest is $241.10 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.50. 88,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $111.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.