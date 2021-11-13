$252.50 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $252.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the lowest is $241.10 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.50. 88,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $111.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

