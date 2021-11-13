$29.37 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report sales of $29.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $103,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

