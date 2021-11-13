$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $58.54. 925,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,523. LKQ has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

