$319.17 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $319.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $320.48 million. Masimo posted sales of $295.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.02.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

