347,445 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 347,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

