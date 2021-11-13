$35.26 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $35.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.02 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $142.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.86. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

