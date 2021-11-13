36,536 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,071,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $394.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $287.87 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.18 and its 200-day moving average is $359.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

