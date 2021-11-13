$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $23.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $24.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $23.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.46. 12,670,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,135,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

