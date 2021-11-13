$5.95 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to post sales of $5.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $23.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.84 million, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million.

DRIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Aegis reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 20.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 25.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 83.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DRIO opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.