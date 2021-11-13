51,157 Shares in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $10.44 on Friday. U.S. Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.76.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

