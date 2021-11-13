$523.66 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $523.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.87 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.13. 377,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,228. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

