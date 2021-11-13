$6.79 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce sales of $6.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.81 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 822,164 shares of company stock valued at $226,991,407. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,993. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.63 and its 200-day moving average is $254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

