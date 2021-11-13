$711.89 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce $711.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $697.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $723.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.