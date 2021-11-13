8,700 Shares in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBIO opened at $46.39 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

