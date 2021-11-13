888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.55

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $4.70. 888 shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 1,140 shares changing hands.

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 888 has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

