888 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 888 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $657.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $628.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $313.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

