908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 270,074 shares.The stock last traded at $32.20 and had previously closed at $32.32.

MASS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $888.62 million and a P/E ratio of -14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $673,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $70,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,025 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

