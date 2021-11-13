9,451 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Henry Schein by 45.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 29.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 790,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 180,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 40.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.21.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

