AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.77%.

AACAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. This is a boost from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

AACAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

