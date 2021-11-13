AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.01 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.17.

ABBV stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,192. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

