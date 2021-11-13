Activest Wealth Management Makes New $34,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Home Depot by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $372.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.06.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

