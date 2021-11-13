Activest Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.