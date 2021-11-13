Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $188,521.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,761.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.47 or 0.07251197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.21 or 0.00390840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.29 or 0.01037136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00086954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.34 or 0.00413005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00269983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00255389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars.

