Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $2.28 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,684.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,641.58 or 0.07175777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.88 or 0.00397136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $668.69 or 0.01033773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00086586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.56 or 0.00426017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.33 or 0.00271057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00239736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.43 or 0.00308319 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

