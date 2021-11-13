Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $3.64 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

