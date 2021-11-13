Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Issues Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 115.95% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

