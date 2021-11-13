ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $43.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.81% from the company’s current price.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $641,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $3,110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $31,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $345,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

