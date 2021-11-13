Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 515,784 shares of company stock worth $61,403,881. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $147.89 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $155.65. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

