Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XNET. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 465.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,065 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the first quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Xunlei by 188.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 279,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 182,555 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Xunlei by 709.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 169,933 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $635,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xunlei alerts:

XNET stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Xunlei Limited has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $211.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.