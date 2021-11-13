AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading Up 0.2%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)’s share price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 30,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 23,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 523,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,030,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter.

