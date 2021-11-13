Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aemetis by 1,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.