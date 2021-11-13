Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.22.

TSE:AFN opened at C$33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$633.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,685.50. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.70.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

