AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) PT Raised to $14.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $209.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

