Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agenus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Agenus by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Agenus by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Agenus by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

