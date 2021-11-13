Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Down to $24.64

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $23.21. Agiliti shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 723 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

