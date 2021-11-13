AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 485,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

