Aigang (AIX) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Aigang has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $1.40 million and $63,011.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00052645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00226494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00087756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

