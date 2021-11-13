AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOS. Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upgraded AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.90.

TSE BOS opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.53. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$15.09 and a one year high of C$43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.47 million. Equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

