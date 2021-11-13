Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Akerna has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 128,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 79,788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Akerna during the first quarter worth $3,458,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akerna during the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akerna by 9.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 267,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Akerna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

