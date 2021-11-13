Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 220.8% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 215,750 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 437.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 166,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 142,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AKTS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

AKTS stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock worth $304,186. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

