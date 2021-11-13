Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) PT Lowered to $2.00 at National Bankshares

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Akumin alerts:

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.