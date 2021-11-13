Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) PT Lowered to $2.00 at National Bankshares

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Clarus Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of Akumin stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.10.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
