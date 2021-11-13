Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.06. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.50.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,341 shares of company stock worth $11,035,581. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,137. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $117.69 and a 12 month high of $282.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

