Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.424 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
TSE:AQN opened at C$17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.51 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.04.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
