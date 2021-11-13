Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.424 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

TSE:AQN opened at C$17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.51 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.04.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

