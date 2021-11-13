Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €200.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €229.92 ($270.49).

Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €197.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €205.95.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

